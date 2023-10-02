ParentMap.com: Halloween Crafts and Activities for Kids - Simple ideas for a spooktacular (and crafty) holiday

Monday, October 2, 2023

ParentMap.com editors collected a dozen charming craft projects to do with your kids and published them here.

Apple stamping. Jack-o’-lantern apples from Made to be a Momma
Other projects in the ParentMap article

It must be autumn because the leaves are starting to change, the mornings are that much cooler and the stores are almost out of Halloween costumes already. 

In other words, it’s time to pull out the Halloween decorations. As you sit and sip your pumpkin spice drink and contemplate carving the perfect jack-o’-lantern smile, pull out one of these Halloween crafts for kids. 

They will keep them entertained for hours and add a festive flair to your home, too. 

With a dozen to choose from, there’s sure to be a Halloween craft idea on this list that speaks to your budding artist and fits your aesthetic — at least a little bit.


Posted by DKH at 10:58 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  