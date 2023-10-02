Opening weekend of Calendar Girls at Phoenix Theatre postponed to October 13, 2023



Announcement! Opening weekend has been postponed! Announcement! Opening weekend has been postponed!





It's never an easy decision and we hope our patrons understand it's made in the best interest of all our cast, crew, volunteers and guests.





We will be contacting all ticketholders in the coming days to reschedule or refund your orders as necessary.





If you have opening weekend tickets and know you can attend on a different day, please email us at PhoenixTheatreInfo@gmail.com and we will exchange your seats to your preferred date (we'll keep you as close to your previous seats as possible).









Thank you for keeping an ear out for Lauren and Tracy who will be calling on their cell phones (541 and 253 area codes).