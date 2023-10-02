Woodway Town Council to hold public hearing on Point Wells Monday October 2, 2023

Point Wells is at sea level. Town of Woodway is on the cliff above

Point Wells Public Hearing Monday October 2, 2023 6:00pm at Point Wells Public Hearing Monday October 2, 2023 6:00pm at Town Hall 23920 113th Pl W, Woodway, WA 98020





Last October, Council directed staff to focus more intentionally on gathering information and identifying options that would provide Council with the ability to thoughtfully consider an annexation in 2023.





This has included information on public opinion, financial considerations, potential Town liability and legal risks, and options to complete an annexation. At each Council meeting since January, staff has provided Council and the public with updates on these topics, and Council has provided residents with an opportunity to comment.



The Town has engaged the property owner regarding their vision for Point Wells, as well as the Town’s potential annexation of the site.





Simultaneously, we have engaged Snohomish County, the City of Shoreline, and Olympic View Water and Sewer District in negotiations on an interlocal agreement (ILA) that would provide the Town with the option of annexing Point Wells under RCW 35A.14.296.





The statute provides a process through which the Town can complete the annexation of Point Wells by mutual agreement, without the property owner’s consent.



Negotiations with our government partners are now complete. As a result, Council will hold a public hearing on the ILA on October 2, 2023 at 6pm.





You can find a copy of the draft ILA and additional information related to annexation on the Point Wells page of the Town’s website









After hearing from the public at the meeting, Council will consider a resolution that authorizes Mayor Quinn to sign the ILA and to submit a "Notice of Intent" to annex Point Wells to the Snohomish County Boundary Review Board. Testimony is being accepted in person at the public hearing or by submitting written comment. Written comments must be submitted to at heidi@townofwoodway.com no later than 4:00pm PST on October 2, 2023.









If you have any questions or comments (other than written comments for the public hearing), or if you’re unable to attend the Council meeting, please feel free to email Mayor Mike Quinn at



If the Board authorizes the annexation, final approval of an annexation would not occur until Council holds another public hearing and approves an annexation ordinance. If you have any questions or comments (other than written comments for the public hearing), or if you're unable to attend the Council meeting, please feel free to email Mayor Mike Quinn at mquinn@townofwoodway.com. Also, please feel free to check out our Point Wells Q/A, located on the Point Wells webpage. --Town of Woodway Mayor Mike Quinn









Since 1999, with the Town Council’s creation of the Point Wells Advisory Committee, the Town has been planning for the potential annexation of Point Wells.