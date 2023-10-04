Jobs: City of Mountlake Terrace Computer Support Technician

Computer Support Technician - full time

$31.07 - $38.84 per hour

Posted October 2, 2023

Open until filled









This position diagnoses and troubleshoots computer hardware and software problems and then determines the appropriate actions to resolve them. This position provides instructional guidance to system users and serves as a contact for the organization’s Information Services Help Desk.









Job description

More information

Apply through Form Center Working with the IT Manager and hardware and software vendors, the incumbent in this position attempts to ensure the proper technical performance of all related applications throughout the organization.





The Computer Support Technician provides a wide range of functions related to the support, operation and maintenance of the City’s information systems; including end-user support and technical assistance in installing, configuring, and maintaining computer equipment and software.