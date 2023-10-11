Rep. Jayapal shares resources for connecting with friends in the Middle East
Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Amid the ongoing situation in the Middle East, I wanted to share some resources to assist with any concerns you may have regarding security for U.S. citizens in the region:
For the latest updates, please monitor messages from the U.S. Embassy in Israel to U.S. citizens: https://il.usembassy.gov/u-s-citizen-services/security-and-travel-information/
If you or someone you know is a U.S. citizen that is currently in Israel, please enroll your contact information in the State Department’s Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP): https://step.state.gov/step/
The State Department will post travel advisory updates for Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza here: https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/international-travel/International-Travel-Country-Information-Pages/IsraeltheWestBankandGaza.html?wcmmode=disabled
The Department of State has a 24/7 coordinating group communicating with U.S. citizens and providing them assistance through phone calls and an online form. All U.S. citizens whether in Israel, the West Bank, or Gaza seeking to be in touch with the U.S. Embassy in Israel can fill out the form at https://cacms.state.gov/s/crisis-intake or call 1-833-890-9595 or 1-606-641-0131.
