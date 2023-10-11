Coat drive for the Shoreline PTA Council clothing room The WORKS

Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Coats at Costco October 2nd
The WORKS, the free student clothing room that is operated by Shoreline PTA Council, is hosting its annual coat drive for students! 

Gently used or new coats are being collected.
They would welcome volunteers to help sort and hang donations every Wednesday evening from 6:15-8:00pm. Sign up here!

The WORKS is located in the Shoreline Center in a room accessible from the back of the north parking lot.


