Coat drive for the Shoreline PTA Council clothing room The WORKS
Wednesday, October 11, 2023
The WORKS, the free student clothing room that is operated by Shoreline PTA Council, is hosting its annual coat drive for students!
Gently used or new coats are being collected.
- New coat drive Amazon Wishlist
- Donations of hygiene items and socks and underwear are also in need.
- Most needed items wishlist
- Costco is currently selling coats at good prices
The WORKS is located in the Shoreline Center in a room accessible from the back of the north parking lot.
