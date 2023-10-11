Free online parenting classes start November 8, 2023 from Center for Human Services

Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Positive Discipline is for parents, caregivers, and educators with children of all ages.

This is a 7-week, free, virtual parenting class program for parents and caregivers who want more positive and respectful relationships with their children.

Through the program, participants can learn tools to:
  • Be more effective as a paremt and have fun in the process
  • Discipline with kindness and firmness at the same time
  • Raise responsible and respectful children
  • Strengthen your social support network
  • Reduce your stress and strengthen your family’s resilience.
Wednesdays November 8 to December 20, 2023, 6:30 - 8:30pm online

Registration required: use the QR code in the flyer or this link


