Free online parenting classes start November 8, 2023 from Center for Human Services

Be more effective as a paremt and have fun in the process

Discipline with kindness and firmness at the same time

Raise responsible and respectful children

Strengthen your social support network

Reduce your stress and strengthen your family’s resilience.

Positive Discipline is for parents, caregivers, and educators with children of all ages.This is a 7-week, free, virtual parenting class program for parents and caregivers who want more positive and respectful relationships with their children.Through the program, participants can learn tools to:Wednesdays November 8 to December 20, 2023, 6:30 - 8:30pm online: use the QR code in the flyer or this link