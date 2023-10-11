Free online parenting classes start November 8, 2023 from Center for Human Services
Wednesday, October 11, 2023
This is a 7-week, free, virtual parenting class program for parents and caregivers who want more positive and respectful relationships with their children.
Through the program, participants can learn tools to:
- Be more effective as a paremt and have fun in the process
- Discipline with kindness and firmness at the same time
- Raise responsible and respectful children
- Strengthen your social support network
- Reduce your stress and strengthen your family’s resilience.
Registration required: use the QR code in the flyer or this link
