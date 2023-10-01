Meridian Park Walk, Saturday, October 7, 10am – 12pm

Meridian Park Walk, Saturday, October 7, 2023 10am – 12pm

Meet in parking lot in front of Meridian Park School 17077 Meridian Ave N

Walk leader: Donna

Points along the way include the Children’s Center, the small Meridian Park itself, the Jewish Cemetery, Shorewood High School, and Shoreline City Hall. 

At end of walk there will be an option to check out the improvements to Ronald Bog Park which is across from the school. 

City Walks are designed for adults ages 50+ but open to all ages and abilities, each walk is led by a Volunteer Walk Leader and all walks are free. 

No need to sign up, just show up at the meetup location and we'll take care of the rest! 

Friendly dogs on a leash are welcome to join. 



