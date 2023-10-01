Solar eclipse October 14, 2023 - library programs



On Wednesday, October 4, 2023 from 6-7pm, join Alice Enevoldsen, local NASA Volunteer Solar System Ambassador and prepare to safely experience the upcoming partial solar eclipse from the Pacific Northwest on October 14.





Learn the scientific cause of an eclipse, as well as a peek into worldwide cultural beliefs that illuminate our human perspective on celestial events.





Please register . You will be emailed a link no later than one hour before the program start time. If you do not see an email, check your Junk or Spam folder.







Solar Eclipse Photography with Tim Durkan, Saturday, October 7, 3-4pm

Learn how to safely photograph solar eclipses. Hear from Seattle photographer Tim Durkan on his experience getting a shot of the 2017 total solar eclipse.



Please register. You will be emailed a link no later than one hour before the program start time. If you do not see an email, check your Junk or Spam folder.








