Jobs: Shoreline UU Church Office Administrator

Sunday, October 1, 2023

Shoreline Unitarian Universalist Church
Office Administrator
Supervisor: Minister
Salary: Salaried, 28 hours per week, starting salary $29,000

Benefits: health insurance (80% employer paid), vacation, sick leave and family leave per WA State requirements, nine paid holidays, employer contributions to 401K pension plan after 1 year of employment

Position Summary

Responsible for a broad variety of administrative tasks supporting the Minister, Staff, Board of Trustees, and Congregation. 

Manages the church office, church facilities, meeting and building schedules. 

Purchases supplies. 

Works with the bookkeeper on accounts payable and receivable, and bank deposits. 

Effectively prepares and distributes written materials such as weekly emails, newsletters, and Sunday publications. 

Works with other staff and volunteers to maintain the church website. 

Answers phone and email during scheduled work hours. 

Maintains church membership and donation databases and other records. 

Provides support to and works collaboratively with other staff, church leaders, and volunteers on issues related to the administrative affairs of the church. 

Supervises the church custodian.

Full job description here

Applicants should send a cover letter and resume to: suucpersonnel@gmail.com



Posted by DKH at 3:34 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  