Jobs: Shoreline UU Church Office Administrator





Manages the church office, church facilities, meeting and building schedules.





Purchases supplies.





Works with the bookkeeper on accounts payable and receivable, and bank deposits.





Effectively prepares and distributes written materials such as weekly emails, newsletters, and Sunday publications.





Works with other staff and volunteers to maintain the church website.





Answers phone and email during scheduled work hours.





Maintains church membership and donation databases and other records.





Provides support to and works collaboratively with other staff, church leaders, and volunteers on issues related to the administrative affairs of the church.









Full job description here



Full job description here

Applicants should send a cover letter and resume to: suucpersonnel@gmail.com













Supervisor: MinisterSalary: Salaried, 28 hours per week, starting salary $29,000Benefits: health insurance (80% employer paid), vacation, sick leave and family leave per WA State requirements, nine paid holidays, employer contributions to 401K pension plan after 1 year of employmentResponsible for a broad variety of administrative tasks supporting the Minister, Staff, Board of Trustees, and Congregation.