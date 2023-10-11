Jobs: City of Shoreline Engineer II – Capital Projects – Limited Term
Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Salary: $52.29 - $66.27 Hourly
Job Type: Part-Time Regular
Closing Date: Open till filled
The City of Shoreline's Public Works department comprises over 60 people in our Engineering, Utility Operations, and Transportation Services Divisions. We provide planning, project delivery, operational, and maintenance services to the community in the areas of Surface Water, Transportation Services, and Wastewater.
We are a collaborative team focused on the needs of our community. We operate based on a philosophy of continuous improvement and are pleased to have achieved the American Public Works Association (APWA) Accreditation. We serve a growing, ethnically and racially diverse community of 56,000 located in north King County, Washington.
The City's Engineering team is busy and growing! We support an annual Capital Improvement Program of $50 million to $70 million spanning transportation, surface water, wastewater, and facilities.
This position is a half-time, 3-year limited term position with benefits.
This position will manage one or more projects including related design and construction activities that install new sidewalks within the City.
DEFINITION
Manage the development and delivery of one or more of Shoreline’s sidewalk projects to strict deadlines; including managing public involvement, overseeing consultants, and meeting schedule and budget objectives; to coordinate assigned activities with other divisions, departments and outside agencies; to establish and maintain cooperative working relationships with co-workers, other departments, outside agencies, consultants, contractors and citizens; and to provide highly responsible and complex administrative support to City departments.
While this position will be primarily focused on sidewalk projects, it is possible that work could be assigned in other areas in including streets, facilities, parks, drainage, and wastewater.
Job description and application
