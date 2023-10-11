Jobs: City of Shoreline Finance Manager





The Finance Manager reports to the Administrative Services Director and is a member of the Department’s Leadership Team. The Finance Manager works closely with the other ASD Division Managers (Budget / Tax, Information Technology, and Parks, Fleet / Facilities) and Human Resources as well as partnering with our operating Departments to ensure smooth function of the City’s financial processes.





The Finance Operations division includes 10 professional and para-professional staff members that report directly to the Finance Manager.



The City has a strong financial position with a general fund balance that exceeds our policy requirements and a fully funded “Rainy Day Reserve”. The City has received only two findings on its financial statements in its 27-year history. The City utilized Central Square Finance Enterprise as its Finance and Human Resources System and will complete an upgrade in early 2024 to stay current, fix issues, and take advantage of software enhancements.





We utilize Springbrook Utility Billing Software, Springbrook, and have plans to implement the online customer Service Portal. Additionally, the Finance Operations Manager is leading the expansion of the Wastewater Low Income Assistance program in 2024 through the implementation of a rebate program to aid qualified renters.



The successful candidate must be committed to teambuilding, continuous improvement and supporting staff in the implementation of enhanced features available in the software and evaluating processes for efficiencies, internal controls and equity.





The ideal candidate will be a collaborative leader and team builder who values diversity and brings solid governmental accounting experience and understanding of financial systems and analysis, GASB, financial operations, and municipal procurement practices. Experience with municipal budgeting would be a plus.



This position supervises a hybrid team with some staff working 2-3 days a week remotely and some in the office full-time. The current Finance Manager has found that intermittent remote work is most effective for managing this operational team.





The current Manager has provided ample notice, and we hope to have a short overlap for knowledge transfer. To accomplish this, we will plan to conduct panel interviews via zoom on Wednesday November 8, 2023 and final interviews in person on Friday, November 17, 2023.



The City's mission is to fulfill the community's vision through highly valued public service. Our employees work relentlessly to achieve organizational goals while embracing the City's values. City Mission, Values, and Goals









Salary: $123,050.00 - $155,947.00 AnnuallyJob Type: Full-Time RegularClosing Date: 10/31/2023 11:59 PM PacificThe City of Shoreline is recruiting a Finance Manager to oversee the Financial Operations Division of the Administrative Services Department.The Finance Manager is responsible for managing all general accounting and finance operations for all City Funds, including Utility Billing and Customer Service.