Jobs: City of Shoreline Youth Karate Instructor - Extra Help
Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Salary: $15.74 - $45.75 Hourly
Job Type: Extra Help Variable Hours
Closing Date: 10/26/2023 11:59 PM Pacific
We are seeking a qualified Karate/Martial Art instructor to lead classes in City of Shoreline recreation programs. This is a non-benefited position.
Work schedule is dependent upon student demand with hours flexible on days, evenings and weekends during Spartan Recreation Center operating hours.
Reposting for a larger pool of candidates.
Karate/Martial Arts Instructor (ages 7+)1 position available
2-6 hours per week
Example Schedule: Monday and Wednesday: 5:30 pm-8 pm
Apply here
