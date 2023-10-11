Jobs: City of Shoreline Youth Karate Instructor - Extra Help

Wednesday, October 11, 2023

City of Shoreline
Youth Karate Instructor
Salary: $15.74 - $45.75 Hourly
Job Type: Extra Help Variable Hours
Closing Date: 10/26/2023 11:59 PM Pacific

We are seeking a qualified Karate/Martial Art instructor to lead classes in City of Shoreline recreation programs. This is a non-benefited position. 

Work schedule is dependent upon student demand with hours flexible on days, evenings and weekends during Spartan Recreation Center operating hours.

Reposting for a larger pool of candidates.

Karate/Martial Arts Instructor (ages 7+)1 position available
2-6 hours per week
Example Schedule: Monday and Wednesday: 5:30 pm-8 pm

Apply here


