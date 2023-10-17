Good news for Rotary Cup fans - no more standing in long lines

2022 Rotary Cup winners

Hundreds of people turn out for the annual Rotary Cup (this Friday, October 20, 2023, Hundreds of people turn out for the annual Rotary Cup (this Friday, October 20, 2023, see previous article ).





They have always been good-natured about the long wait in line to buy tickets.





Now, thanks to a new program through the Shoreline School District, they can purchase tickets ahead of time, download them onto their phone and redeem them at the ticket gate.





Your phone is your ticket!





And to keep the competition alive, there's a page for each school:

Not only that, but you can buy tickets for all the high school sports games at GO FAN





Shorecrest GOFAN ticket purchase page

Shorewood GOFAN ticket purchase page Now go have a good time and cheer on both teams - they're all our kids.









Here are the links to the GoFan ticket purchase: