Annual Rotary Cup Shorewood - Shorecrest football game Friday, October 20, 2023

Shorewood won the 2022 Cup

LFP Rotarian Allen Merry is holding the cup.



The 2023 Rotary Cup Football Game between Shorewood HS and Shorecrest HS is scheduled for Friday, October 20, 2023.





This crosstown rivalry has a long history; this will be the 45th Annual Rotary Cup.



Tradition is that at the end of the game, members of Lake Forest Park Rotary and Shoreline Rotary take the Rotary Banner out on the field and the winning team gets behind the banner for a photo op.





The photo is from last year’s event when the Shorewood Stormrays (renamed from the Thunderbirds in 2021) won the game against the Shorecrest Scots, 22-7.





They were ecstatic, probably because they had lost the previous eight years in a row.





It should be noted that Shoreline Rotary will be inducting Rob Petschl, the Shoreline School District Athletic Director, on October 18th at our next in-person / hybrid meeting.



