Annual Rotary Cup Shorewood - Shorecrest football game Friday, October 20, 2023
Monday, October 16, 2023
|Shorewood won the 2022 Cup
LFP Rotarian Allen Merry is holding the cup.
This crosstown rivalry has a long history; this will be the 45th Annual Rotary Cup.
Tradition is that at the end of the game, members of Lake Forest Park Rotary and Shoreline Rotary take the Rotary Banner out on the field and the winning team gets behind the banner for a photo op.
The photo is from last year’s event when the Shorewood Stormrays (renamed from the Thunderbirds in 2021) won the game against the Shorecrest Scots, 22-7.
They were ecstatic, probably because they had lost the previous eight years in a row.
It should be noted that Shoreline Rotary will be inducting Rob Petschl, the Shoreline School District Athletic Director, on October 18th at our next in-person / hybrid meeting.
The 2023 Rotary Cup Game:
- Where: Shoreline Stadium, 400 NE 185th Street, Shoreline, WA 98155. The stadium is just to the west of I-5 on NE 185th Street, immediately adjacent to the Shoreline School District Headquarters and Conference Center.
- When: 5:30pm gates open, 7:00pm game time.
- How Much: Adult admission is $7.00, Seniors and Children $5.00.
