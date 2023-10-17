Jobs: WSDOT Right of Way Engineer (TE2)
Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$69,035 - $92,836 Annually
Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Transportation Engineer 2 to serve as a Right of Way Engineer in Shoreline, WA.
This position leads a Right of Way (R/W) team. This position works in an office setting preparing records and documents as they pertain to Right of Way (R/W) Plans, Records of Survey, and Permits.
This position is integral to the Organization’s mission for design, construction, and right of way.
Job description and application
Job description and application
0 comments:
Post a Comment