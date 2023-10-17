Jobs: WSDOT Right of Way Engineer (TE2)

Tuesday, October 17, 2023

WSDOT
Right of Way Engineer (TE2)
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$69,035 - $92,836 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Transportation Engineer 2 to serve as a Right of Way Engineer in Shoreline, WA. 

This position leads a Right of Way (R/W) team. This position works in an office setting preparing records and documents as they pertain to Right of Way (R/W) Plans, Records of Survey, and Permits. 

This position is integral to the Organization’s mission for design, construction, and right of way.

