Careers in Law Enforcement / King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO)

Tuesday, October 17, 2023


Are you curious about a career in Law Enforcement or interested in joining the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO)? If so, we welcome you to attend our upcoming Candidate Engagement Session!

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:30am - four hour session

This session provides valuable insights into our hiring process, the deputy role, and the overall experience as a first responder.

The event will include:
  • Interactive traffic scenarios.
  • Oral board preparation.
  • Q/A sessions.
  • The chance to meet our recruitment and training team.
Members from Special Operations division and Background Investigators will be available, and if you decide you want to apply, KCSO will pay for your testing!

If you’d like to attend or have additional questions about working at KCSO, 

You will be sent information about location.

Posted by DKH at 4:49 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  