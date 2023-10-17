Careers in Law Enforcement / King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO)



Are you curious about a career in Law Enforcement or interested in joining the King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO)? If so, we welcome you to attend our upcoming Candidate Engagement Session!





Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:30am - four hour session

This session provides valuable insights into our hiring process, the deputy role, and the overall experience as a first responder.







Interactive traffic scenarios.

Oral board preparation.

Q/A sessions.

The chance to meet our recruitment and training team. Members from Special Operations division and Background Investigators will be available, and if you decide you want to apply, KCSO will pay for your testing! The event will include:Members from Special Operations division and Background Investigators will be available, and if you decide you want to apply, KCSO will pay for your testing!



If you’d like to attend or have additional questions about working at KCSO,





You will be sent information about location.



