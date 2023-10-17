Careers in Law Enforcement / King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO)
Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Are you curious about a career in Law Enforcement or interested in joining the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO)? If so, we welcome you to attend our upcoming Candidate Engagement Session!
Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:30am - four hour session
This session provides valuable insights into our hiring process, the deputy role, and the overall experience as a first responder.
The event will include:
- Interactive traffic scenarios.
- Oral board preparation.
- Q/A sessions.
- The chance to meet our recruitment and training team.
If you’d like to attend or have additional questions about working at KCSO,
email kcsorec@kingcounty.gov
You will be sent information about location.
