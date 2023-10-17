ELNA meeting Tuesday hosts speakers from ICHS medical facility on Aurora

The Echo Lake Neighborhood Association (ELNA) is pleased to welcome speakers from the International Community Health Services clinic on Aurora to talk about their work.





The meeting is Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7pm on Zoom and is open to the public as well as those who reside and work in the Echo Lake Neighborhood in north central Shoreline.





Email ELNABoard@gmail.com for the Zoom link.





ELNA prides itself on staying informed about the community. The October meeting featured all three District Court Judges (two current judges and one previous judge) explaining the work of the court.





For more information about ELNA:







