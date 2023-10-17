Sound Transit seeks feedback on passenger experience
Tuesday, October 17, 2023
|Photo courtesy Sound Transit
Survey open through Nov. 22; results help set agency priorities
On Monday, October 16, 2023, Sound Transit launched its Passenger Experience Survey, which seeks to evaluate how passengers view all of Sound Transit’s services.
The findings are used to identify key areas of improvement and prioritize efforts to provide a better passenger experience.
Specifically, the survey collects passenger perspectives on the following:
The survey, found here, takes about 15 minutes to complete. Participants are eligible to be entered in a raffle for one of four $250 gift cards or one of 15 gift cards valued at $100.
Sound Transit builds and operates regional transit service throughout the urban areas of King, Pierce and Snohomish counties. Transit services include light rail, commuter trains, express bus and their associated stations and facilities.
