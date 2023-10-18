Attention: New parents who live near Echo Lake and Brookside Elementary schools

Wednesday, October 18, 2023


Calling All New Parents: An Invitation to Make a Difference

Hello Wonderful Families,

We hope this message finds you thriving as you navigate the early months of parenthood! You've heard us speak passionately about the Roots of Empathy program before, but this time, we're inviting you to be part of a legacy that’s been around for 16 years. 

If your baby is between 2-4 months old, this is a unique chance to enrich not only your lives but also those of elementary students in our community.

Why Roots of Empathy?

Roots of Empathy goes beyond the classroom to create nurturing environments by cultivating empathy and emotional intelligence in young minds. 

Your little one serves as the cornerstone of this transformational journey, offering real-world lessons in emotional literacy. 

And guess what? This isn’t just good for the community; it’s also good for your baby. Engaging with a classroom of curious students provides them with a wide array of social interactions that contribute to their own developmental milestones.

Research Based Social Emotional Learning Curriculum

We are thrilled to say that the benefits of Roots of Empathy are backed by studies from three different continents! Moreover, your participation doesn’t just change lives for a school year; the effects are lifelong and sustainable. 

Here is a brief introductory video that explains how Roots of Empathy works and why a baby is such a powerful teacher of empathy. Roots of Empathy was also featured on NBC’s Today – you can view that segment here.

How Do I Get Involved?

Eager to become a Roots of Empathy family? Fill out this quick contact form, and we'll be in touch. No commitment required at this point. We aim to make participation as convenient for you as possible by pairing you with schools close to your residence.

Schools in Need

Shoreline School District:
  • Echo Lake Elementary
  • Brookside Elementary
For additional details, please don’t hesitate to reach out to Angelica Friedmann, Program Manager at Roots of Empathy at 808-233-9170 and AFriedmann@RootsOfEmpathy.org

Thank You

Your decision to engage with Roots of Empathy has the power to sow seeds of compassion and understanding that will flourish for generations. Mahalo for considering this transformative journey with your newest family member.

With heartfelt appreciation,
The Roots of Empathy Team


Posted by DKH at 1:23 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  