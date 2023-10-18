Attention: New parents who live near Echo Lake and Brookside Elementary schools



Calling All New Parents: An Invitation to Make a Difference Calling All New Parents: An Invitation to Make a Difference





If your baby is between 2-4 months old, this is a unique chance to enrich not only your lives but also those of elementary students in our community.



Why Roots of Empathy?



Roots of Empathy goes beyond the classroom to create nurturing environments by cultivating empathy and emotional intelligence in young minds.





Your little one serves as the cornerstone of this transformational journey, offering real-world lessons in emotional literacy.





And guess what? This isn’t just good for the community; it’s also good for your baby. Engaging with a classroom of curious students provides them with a wide array of social interactions that contribute to their own developmental milestones.



Research Based Social Emotional Learning Curriculum



We are thrilled to say that the benefits of Roots of Empathy are backed by studies from three different continents! Moreover, your participation doesn’t just change lives for a school year; the effects are lifelong and sustainable.









How Do I Get Involved?



Eager to become a Roots of Empathy family? Fill out this



Schools in Need



Shoreline School District: Here is a brief introductory video that explains how Roots of Empathy works and why a baby is such a powerful teacher of empathy. Roots of Empathy was also featured on NBC's Today – you can view that segment here

Echo Lake Elementary

Echo Lake Elementary

Brookside Elementary For additional details, please don't hesitate to reach out to Angelica Friedmann, Program Manager at Roots of Empathy at 808-233-9170 and AFriedmann@RootsOfEmpathy.org









Your decision to engage with Roots of Empathy has the power to sow seeds of compassion and understanding that will flourish for generations. Mahalo for considering this transformative journey with your newest family member.



With heartfelt appreciation,

The Roots of Empathy Team





