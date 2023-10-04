Garden Hotline Event: Composting at Home
Wednesday, October 4, 2023
Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 5:30pm
Lake Forest Park Library - on the lower lobby of Town Center, intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE in Lake Forest Park
The foundation of a beautiful and healthy garden is good soil. Adding compost to your garden enriches the soil.
This workshop will teach you about the different methods of food and yard waste composting, what materials to add and which to avoid.
Presented by the Garden Hotline.
