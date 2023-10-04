Garden Hotline Event: Composting at Home

Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Composting at Home
Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 5:30pm

Lake Forest Park Library - on the lower lobby of Town Center, intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE in Lake Forest Park

The foundation of a beautiful and healthy garden is good soil. Adding compost to your garden enriches the soil. 

This workshop will teach you about the different methods of food and yard waste composting, what materials to add and which to avoid.

Presented by the Garden Hotline.



Posted by DKH at 3:01 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  