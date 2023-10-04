FEMA test may be dangerous for victims of domestic abuse

Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Victims of domestic abuse may wish to make plans for October 4th.

The upcoming Nationwide Emergency Alert Test emergency test will sound through radio, television, and cell phones at 11:20am on Wednesday, October 4th.

This important warning can also be a safety risk for those who live with an abuser. 

The Nationwide Emergency Alert Test will sound loudly through cell phones and may alert abusers to hidden cell phones which are given as safety tools for victims of domestic violence to report and document abuse incidents.

Some phones may allow users to turn off emergency alerts via settings. However, device users cannot turn off national alerts.

The best way to be sure any hidden phone will not make a sound on October 4th is to turn it off entirely or give it to a friend for safekeeping.


