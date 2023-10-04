Garden Hotline Event: Growing Oyster Mushrooms at Home
Wednesday, October 4, 2023
Tuesday, November 14, 2023, 5:30 - 7pm
Lake Forest Park Library - on the lower lobby of Town Center, intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE in Lake Forest Park
Oyster mushrooms are easy to grow on your kitchen counter! Learn about the fabulous world of fungi including what benefits they have to a sustainable world.
Make a kit to take home and sprout some you can eat! We bring the materials and teach you how to grow.
Presented by the Garden Hotline.
