Free Virtual Parenting Class Series this summer from Center for Human Services

Registration is open for the summer series of Positive Discipline for Families program facilitated in English, by Center for Human Services' Family Support Department.





This is a 7-week virtual parenting class program for parents of young children to connect, share challenges and successes and learn about parenting tools and strategies for positive parent/child interactions now and into the future.





Wednesdays July 19 to August 30, 2023, 9:30 - 11am





This is highly participatory, experiential based learning opportunity that focuses on emotional regulation and awareness, motivations behind behaviors, and decreasing punitive and punishment strategies for more positive and affirming family relationships.





Registration required: use the QR code in the flyer or



