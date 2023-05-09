Free Virtual Parenting Class Series this summer from Center for Human Services
Tuesday, May 9, 2023
This is a 7-week virtual parenting class program for parents of young children to connect, share challenges and successes and learn about parenting tools and strategies for positive parent/child interactions now and into the future.
Wednesdays July 19 to August 30, 2023, 9:30 - 11am
This is highly participatory, experiential based learning opportunity that focuses on emotional regulation and awareness, motivations behind behaviors, and decreasing punitive and punishment strategies for more positive and affirming family relationships.
Registration required: use the QR code in the flyer or this link (ignore the top line!)
0 comments:
Post a Comment