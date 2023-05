FREE World Collage Day Event: Make Your Own Collage Sketchbooks

Flowers, animals, monsters, shapes, colors - fill your pages with whatever tickles your creative side!

Wendy will help inspire and guide students through this fun, accessible collage project. Learn how to layer, make funny scenes and add some extras.

With the skills you gain, you can create more of your own collage books at home. All supplies are provided (first come, first served) so just bring your smile and get ready to create with paper and glue! Scissors are not required for little ones. All ages and experience levels are welcome.PLUS FREE COLLAGE KITS!, will be handing out her much anticipated FREE collage kits, while supplies last. She'll also have her collage work for sale in the gallery.Get a preview of her work in our online shop World Collage Day is an annual, international celebration of collage on the Second Saturday of May. Initiated by Kolaj Magazine in 2018, we invited artists and art venues to hold events on that day to celebrate collage. World Collage Day is about artists connecting across borders against a global context of entrenchment and separation.