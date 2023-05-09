FREE World Collage Day Event: Make Your Own Collage Sketchbooks
Tuesday, May 9, 2023
FREE ShoreLake Arts Gallery Event: World Collage Day 2023, Saturday, May 13, 2023 from 12pm - 2pm at the ShoreLake Arts Gallery, Town Center at Lake Forest Park (lower level lobby)
Join artist Wendy James and make your very own Collage Sketchbook.
Flowers, animals, monsters, shapes, colors - fill your pages with whatever tickles your creative side!
Wendy will help inspire and guide students through this fun, accessible collage project. Learn how to layer, make funny scenes and add some extras.
With the skills you gain, you can create more of your own collage books at home. All supplies are provided (first come, first served) so just bring your smile and get ready to create with paper and glue! Scissors are not required for little ones. All ages and experience levels are welcome.
PLUS FREE COLLAGE KITS!
Lake Forest Park artist, Elsa Bouman, will be handing out her much anticipated FREE collage kits, while supplies last. She'll also have her collage work for sale in the gallery.
Get a preview of her work in our online shop.
About World Collage Day
World Collage Day is an annual, international celebration of collage on the Second Saturday of May. Initiated by Kolaj Magazine in 2018, we invited artists and art venues to hold events on that day to celebrate collage. World Collage Day is about artists connecting across borders against a global context of entrenchment and separation.
And the day is about an art medium that excels at bringing different things together to create new forms and new ways of thinking. Ric Kasini Kadour, the editor of Kolaj Magazine, writes, “We created World Collage Day because we wanted to honor this community of artists and to remind the world what a spirit of cooperation, mutual support, and creativity can look like.”
More information here
The ShoreLake Arts Gallery is a program of ShoreLake Arts and is located inside the Town Center in Lake Forest Park on the lower level. 17171 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155.
ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.
