Volunteers needed for Northcrest Park Community Work Party #2 on Saturday May 13, 2023
Tuesday, May 9, 2023
|Northcrest Park in the Ridgecrest Neighborhood
Show the love and show up on Saturday, May 13, 2023 from 10am-2pm at Northcrest Park for a community work party.
Meet at the north entrance: NE 170th between 8th and 10th Aves NE.
Wear sturdy shoes and bring gloves, drinking water and a snack. Lots of ivy and blackberries to remove!
More information here
