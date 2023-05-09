Volunteers needed for Northcrest Park Community Work Party #2 on Saturday May 13, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Northcrest Park in the Ridgecrest Neighborhood

Show the love and show up on Saturday, May 13, 2023 from 10am-2pm at Northcrest Park for a community work party.

Meet at the north entrance: NE 170th between 8th and 10th Aves NE.

Wear sturdy shoes and bring gloves, drinking water and a snack. Lots of ivy and blackberries to remove!

More information here


Posted by DKH at 12:18 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  