Washington Family Engagement receives 2023 Friend of Children award from Washington State PTA

Washington Family Engagement received the 2023 Friend of Children award from the Washington State PTA at their annual conference on Saturday, April 3, 2023.

"We are honored to receive this award as we, like WSPTA, are an organization focused on parent voice.





"We believe that family engagement and parent leadership are critical to the education and well-being of Washington children and we are committed to continue to prepare parents to become the education leaders that our children deserve," said Adie Simmons, Executive Director of WAFE.