Washington Family Engagement receives 2023 Friend of Children award from Washington State PTA
Monday, May 8, 2023
|l-r Adie Simmons, WAFE's Executive Director, Vesla Tonnessen, WAFE's Operations Director and Nancy Chamberlain President of the WSPTA Board. Photo courtesy WSPTA
Washington Family Engagement received the 2023 Friend of Children award from the Washington State PTA at their annual conference on Saturday, April 3, 2023.
"We are honored to receive this award as we, like WSPTA, are an organization focused on parent voice."We believe that family engagement and parent leadership are critical to the education and well-being of Washington children and we are committed to continue to prepare parents to become the education leaders that our children deserve," said Adie Simmons, Executive Director of WAFE.
Adie is a long-time Shoreline resident.
Washington Family Engagement fosters social transformation by supporting the development of multigenerational leaders from diverse backgrounds to become actively engaged in schools and communities in Washington State.
