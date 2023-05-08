Teacher and Certificated Staff Appreciation Week in Shoreline Schools

Monday, May 8, 2023

Karen Nicholson, 3rd grade teacher, Echo Lake Elementary
Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools

We are celebrating Teacher and Certificated Staff Appreciation Week in Shoreline Schools. Please join us in thanking them for all that they do for our students!

"I once said my dream job would be teaching at Echo Lake Elementary. 
Now, after more than two decades of teaching here, I would still say it. Even with the challenges of the past several years, I look forward to seeing my students and working to give them a love of learning, an enthusiasm for school and a confidence in their own abilities. 
Seeing them all grow through the years is an honor and joy. 
Our staff and community are amazing!" 
- Karen Nicholson, 3rd Grade Teacher, Echo Lake Elementary School

