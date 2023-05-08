Kellogg Middle School Jazz Ensemble takes first place in their division at Bellevue Jazz Festival
Monday, May 8, 2023
|Kellogg took 1st out of 14 bands at the Bellevue Jazz Festival
Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools
The Kellogg Middle School Jazz Ensemble and director Alec Wilmart for taking 1st Place at the 47th annual Bellevue Jazz Festival!
|Band members with director Alec Wilmart
Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools
The group took the top spot of 14 bands in their division, and 8th grader, pianist Zach Meyer received an outstanding soloist award.
