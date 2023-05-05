5th annual 3v3 basketball tournament open to the community

Tuesday, May 9, 2023


Shoreline Sports Foundation's 5th annual 3v3 basketball tournament promises to be a day filled with exciting basketball action. This event is open to the community, we'd love to have you there!

Date and Time:
  • Saturday, May 20, 2023
  • Games start at 11am and will go into the afternoon

Location: Shorecrest High School, 15343 25th Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155

Divisions (2022-2023 Grade): 
  • Girls 5th + 6th, 7th + 8th, and High School
  • Boys 5th + 6th, 7th + 8th, and High School
Details:
  • $150 per team to enter
  • Teams are 3-4 players
  • Family friendly 3 on 3 event
  • Create a team name and jersey
  • 3 Game Guarantee.
  • Registration deadline May 10th or until division is full
  • Click Here to Register
Contact Hoops@shorelinesportsfoundation.org for questions.


