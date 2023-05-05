5th annual 3v3 basketball tournament open to the community
Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Shoreline Sports Foundation's 5th annual 3v3 basketball tournament promises to be a day filled with exciting basketball action. This event is open to the community, we'd love to have you there!
Date and Time:
- Saturday, May 20, 2023
- Games start at 11am and will go into the afternoon
Location: Shorecrest High School, 15343 25th Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155
Divisions (2022-2023 Grade):
- Girls 5th + 6th, 7th + 8th, and High School
- Boys 5th + 6th, 7th + 8th, and High School
- $150 per team to enter
- Teams are 3-4 players
- Family friendly 3 on 3 event
- Create a team name and jersey
- 3 Game Guarantee.
- Registration deadline May 10th or until division is full
- Click Here to Register
