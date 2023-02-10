Jobs: WSDOT Design Engineer (TE2, In-Training)

Friday, February 10, 2023

WSDOT
Design Engineer (TE2, In-Training)
Shoreline, WA. – Northwest Region
$60,190 - $89,271 Annually

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Northwest Region (NWR) is eager to hire multiple design engineering professionals to provide support to our Traffic Design Group. This position will provide designs for standard signing, traffic signal system, illumination system, power supply, Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) facilities as well as low-cost enhancement type projects. 

As a Design Engineer, this position will work towards a sustainable and integrated multimodal transportation system in conjunction with other design groups. The successful candidate appointed to this unique position will serve a vital role in support of WSDOT’s mission to provide safe, reliable, and cost effective transportation options to improve communities and economic vitality.

Job description and application


Posted by DKH at 2:00 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  