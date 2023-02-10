Jobs: WSDOT Design Engineer (TE2, In-Training)









As a Design Engineer, this position will work towards a sustainable and integrated multimodal transportation system in conjunction with other design groups. The successful candidate appointed to this unique position will serve a vital role in support of WSDOT’s mission to provide safe, reliable, and cost effective transportation options to improve communities and economic vitality.

Shoreline, WA. – Northwest Region$60,190 - $89,271 AnnuallyThe Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Northwest Region (NWR) is eager to hire multiple design engineering professionals to provide support to our Traffic Design Group. This position will provide designs for standard signing, traffic signal system, illumination system, power supply, Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) facilities as well as low-cost enhancement type projects.