Aviation author presents the Tuskegee Airmen story February 18, 2023 at Museum of Flight

During his February 18 lecture at the Museum of Flight, Buchultz will talk about how the Tuskegee’s legacy stretched beyond World War II and continues to impact our society today. A book signing will follow the presentation, which is free with Museum admission.Bucholtz is the author of five books about World War II aviation, including 332nd Fighter Group – Tuskegee Airmen. His books are available at The Museum of Flight Store The Museum of Flight is located at 9404 E Marginal Way S, Seattle, WA 98108