UW Med: Booster shots with existing vaccines offset some Omicron immune evasion tactics

The latest variant of concern, Omicron, has greatly diverged from the ancestral SARS-CoV-2 strain. It consists of several sublineages, including BA.5, which is predicted to soon dominate globally by replacing other variants. It is likely to become the most immune evasive SARS-CoV-2 variant to date.

The results reported today in Science showed that the ability of Omicron BA.5 to bind with host cell receptors was more than 6 times stronger than the ancestral COVID-19 coronavirus.

The marked improvement in Omicron neutralizing activity in the plasma of boosted individuals highlights the importance of vaccine boosters in improving the potency of antibody responses against the Omicron strains.

The research team analyzed plasma samples from people who had been infected with COVID-19 before vaccines were available, as well as those who had completed only a primary vaccine series, and others who had been boosted with currently available vaccines. The vaccines assessed in this project were Moderna, Pfizer, Novavax, Jannsen, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm and Sputnik V.--UW Med