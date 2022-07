UW Med: Booster shots with existing vaccines offset some Omicron immune evasion tactics

The project assessed a comprehensive panel of seven vaccines available in the United States or in other parts of the world, as well as immunity acquired through previous infection.The findings are published today as an Early Release paper in Science because of their significance to the pandemic.Researchers in the Department of Biochemistry at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle led the international study.As the COVID-19 pandemic overstays its appearance on the world stage, genetic variants of the causative virus have emerged that are more transmissible, fitter, and more adept at avoiding infection-fighting strategies.