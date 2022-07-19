Lake Forest Park: Vehicle prowls, residential burglary, and pursuit involving six police departments

On Monday July 18, 2022 at around 5:30am, Lake Forest Park night shift police officers responded to a vehicle prowl that had just occurred at Balaton Condos, 19230 Forest Park Drive NE.





Numerous victim vehicles were immediately identified while officers were on scene. Then, at approximately 6:00am, another series of vehicle prowls with the same associated suspect vehicle was broadcast in the area of 30th Ave NE/NE 195th St.





Dayshift officers were in the area and intercepted the suspect pickup truck as it turned westbound on NE 195th St.





An officer attempted to block them, however the suspect instead rammed the officer's patrol vehicle. The officer was not injured. Officers pursued the vehicle into Edmonds and then discontinued the pursuit.



Pedestrians then began assisting officers by pointing in the direction of the fleeing suspect vehicle. As officers did an area check of the pedestrians' directions, they located the suspect vehicle, which had spun out and struck another truck.





As the suspect vehicle tried to flee, the citizen driver of the other vehicle pinned the suspect vehicle in place. Numerous suspects (5-7 people) fled from the suspect vehicle on foot.



A mutual aid request was made and officers from Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mukilteo, Everett, and Mountlake Terrace responded to assist.





A K-9 track was conducted and two subjects were taken into custody; including the suspected driver. Both subjects were juveniles.





The suspect vehicle was impounded for a search warrant, however officers were able to identify a large amount of property belonging to LFP residents, including items stolen in an occupied residential burglary by the same group that morning.





The pickup was determined to be a stolen vehicle out of the Seattle. On of the suspects was booked into King County Youth Detention Center and the other was released to a parent.











