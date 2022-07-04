Shoreline Walks: Twin Ponds to Lakeside School Exploration - Saturday July 9, 2022









Meet at: Twin Ponds Park Community Gardens, (across from Aegis on 1st Ave) 14900 1st Ave NE, Shoreline





We’ll start at Twin Ponds Park and pass three churches, the I-5 microwave tower, and the new developments on 145th all on our way to Lakeside School.





We’ll loop through the school campus which is located just on the other side of Shoreline before heading back to Twin Ponds.





Shoreline Walks are designed for adults ages 50+ but open to all ages and abilities. Each walk is led by a Volunteer Walk Leader and all walks are free.









Shoreline Recreation is encouraging volunteers to sign up as walk leaders.





No need to sign up, just show up at the meetup location and we'll take care of the rest! Full list online Shoreline Recreation is encouraging volunteers to sign up as walk leaders. Information here.



