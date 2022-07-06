Shoreline Fire: Victims removed from trench collapse
Wednesday, July 6, 2022
At around 4:10am Wednesday morning, July 6, 2022 we were able to safely complete the extrication of the victims from the trench collapse that tragically occurred on Monday afternoon.
This incredibly difficult recovery was made possible by many partnerships.
Thanks to:
- the City of Shoreline including Emergency Management team,
- CRT (Customer Response Team) and
- Public Works,
- North City Water District,
- The Highlands Public Works,
- Shoreline Police Department (King County Sheriff),
- Shoreline Community College including their security division,
- Seattle City Light,
- PSE,
- the Chaplains,
- Safeway,
- KLB Construction,
- DPNicoli,
- the neighbors surrounding the event and
- our contributing fire departments -
- Bellevue,
- Bothell,
- Eastside Fire and Rescue,
- Kirkland,
- Redmond and
- Seattle Fire.
