Shorecrest graduate to compete at the North American Irish Dance nationals

“Lyla is a stylish dancer with immense natural talent. She has excelled competitively and also artistically - recently choreographing her own dance for our end-of-year recitals called Metamorphosis,” notes founder and head teacher, Lauren Carroll-Bolger.

Lyla Higgins is a champion-level competitive Irish dancer from the Carroll-Henderson School of Irish Dancing in Edmonds, WA, and she qualified for the prestigious National competition this year. In Montreal, she will compete against more than 100 dancers her age.Apart from being a skilled dancer, she teaches the next generation of dancers and is a dedicated student. Her academic achievement outside of Irish dancing secured her a place at the University of Washington next year.