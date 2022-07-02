Shorecrest graduate to compete at the North American Irish Dance nationals
Saturday, July 2, 2022
|Lyla Higgins to compete in Montreal in the North American
Irish Dance Nationals.
2022 Shorecrest graduate Lyla Higgins is representing our region and city of Edmonds at the North American Irish Dance Nationals in Montreal, Canada this July 2nd weekend.
Lyla Higgins is a champion-level competitive Irish dancer from the Carroll-Henderson School of Irish Dancing in Edmonds, WA, and she qualified for the prestigious National competition this year. In Montreal, she will compete against more than 100 dancers her age.
Apart from being a skilled dancer, she teaches the next generation of dancers and is a dedicated student. Her academic achievement outside of Irish dancing secured her a place at the University of Washington next year.
“Lyla is a stylish dancer with immense natural talent. She has excelled competitively and also artistically - recently choreographing her own dance for our end-of-year recitals called Metamorphosis,” notes founder and head teacher, Lauren Carroll-Bolger.
Carroll-Bolger notes that “her time management and detail-orientation help her excel as a dancer and a student, and I enjoy every moment teaching her.”
Irish dancing has been a mainstay of Irish culture since the earliest days of the celts. The traditional music and dance scene were deeply entwined, as throughout the generations, locals would gather to play music and dance. The dance form evolved from its most traditional roots when the Gaelic League was founded in 1893 that promoted Irish language and culture which included dance.
Any budding dancer can explore this dance form and develop their artistry at the Carroll-Henderson School of Irish Dancing. Summer classes and camps are available in Edmonds and Mountlake Terrace, and fall registration is already open for budding Irish dancers.
Come experience this living tradition at our Washington summer classes and camps!
Summer Classes:
- Dates and Time: Thursdays, July 7-August 11th, 5-6pm
- Location: Edmonds Masonic Lodge, 515 Dayton Street, Edmonds, WA 98020
- Cost: $120
- Dates and Time: July 12-14, 5:30pm-7:30pm
- Location: Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion, 5303 228th St SW, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
- Cost: $170-$187
- Dates and Time: August 1-3, 5-7pm
- Location: Edmonds Masonic Lodge, 515 Dayton Street, Edmonds, WA 98020
- Cost: $150
Contact Lauren Carroll-Bolger at carrollhendersonsid@gmail.com for more information.
Carroll-Henderson School, an Irish dancing school focusing on traditional, artistic, and competitive Irish dancing in Washington and Montana for all dancers ages 3-18 is open for fall registration now. See our website, www.chirishdance.com for more details.
