Rollover crash on Ridgecrest street Friday sends four to hospitals

A Ridgecrest resident was making a left turn to NE 174th on Friday evening July 1, 2022 when a southbound Ford Escort hit the northbound turning car.





The southbound car flipped upside down and landed across the sidewalk. The driver of the southbound vehicle was taken by the Shoreline Medic unit to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.





Photo by Steven H. Robinson

The passenger in the same car had to be extricated from the vehicle and was taken to a local hospital by medics. The passenger in the same car had to be extricated from the vehicle and was taken to a local hospital by medics.





Two people in the Ridgecrest vehicle were taken by aid car to a local hospital.





Photo by Seattle Poppy The street was blocked for some time during the accident investigation The street was blocked for some time during the accident investigation











