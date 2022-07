Shorecrest graduate Azzar Ademasu has been named to the Dean's List at Seattle Pacific University in the BSN program for the following quarters: Spring 2020, Fall 2020, Winter 2021, Fall 2021, and Winter 2022.





He was chosen and completed the ASSET Fellowship for Public Health Seattle-King Co. which is a partnership with the SPU nursing program to train baccalaureate nursing students in the provision of evidence-based, trauma-informed primary care to medically underserved populations. He is soon to graduate.