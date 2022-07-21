Agenda for Shoreline council meeting July 25, 2022



The agenda for the July 25, 2022, 7pm Shoreline City Council Regular meeting includes one Action Item and two Study Items.

Presented by Eric Bratton, Communications Program Manager



Presented by Sara Lane, Administrative Services Director and Randy Witt, Public Works Director



Staff will present an update and status on the wastewater rate study following the questions and guidance received at the April 4 Council meeting. Staff are seeking Council input and direction to inform the wastewater rate study in advance of preparation of the 2023-2024 biennial budget later this year.

No action is required by the City Council for the following Study Items: