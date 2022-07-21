Agenda for Shoreline council meeting July 25, 2022
Thursday, July 21, 2022
The agenda for the July 25, 2022, 7pm Shoreline City Council Regular meeting includes one Action Item and two Study Items.
Action Item 8(a) Appointment of Pro and Con Committee Members for City of Shoreline Proposition 1, Maintenance and Operations Levy for Public Safety and Community Services
Presented by Eric Bratton, Communications Program Manager
No action is required by the City Council for the following Study Items:
Study Item 9(a) Discussion of the Update of the Wastewater Rate Study Project and Policy
Presented by Sara Lane, Administrative Services Director and Randy Witt, Public Works Director
Staff will present an update and status on the wastewater rate study following the questions and guidance received at the April 4 Council meeting. Staff are seeking Council input and direction to inform the wastewater rate study in advance of preparation of the 2023-2024 biennial budget later this year.
Study Item 9(b) Discussion of Ordinance No. 970 – Amending the 2021-2022 Biennial Budget (Ordinance No. 954)
Presented by Sara Lane, Administrative Services Director
Staff have identified operating programs and capital projects that require additional budget allocation, as well as changes to position classifications on the salary table. These needs were not known or were in development in February 2022 at the time the 2021-2022 budget amendment review was conducted and the budget amendment modification was adopted by the City Council through Ordinance No. 954.
Pam Cross
