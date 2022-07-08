Olympic Ballet Theatre Announces 2022-2023 Performance Season

Olympic Ballet Theatre 2022-2023 Performance Season

Featuring four productions of beloved classical and exciting new ballets





The Nutcracker in December, spotlights new works in February’s Debuts, brings back the timeless fairytale of The Sleeping Beauty in May, and culminates in an eclectic mix of classical and contemporary ballets in June’s Summer Performance.



“We are looking forward to a new season on stage after the challenges of the last several years. Our dancers were thrilled to perform live in front of the audience, and we can’t wait to share more new productions with our patrons,” said artistic directors Mara Vinson and Oleg Gorboulev. “Next season, we are particularly excited to present The Sleeping Beauty, the long-awaited production that was disrupted by the pandemic. Three years later, it will also be an opportunity to showcase the growth of our professional company and the addition of many new talented dancers and trainees to the roster.” OBT’s 2022-2023 performance season starts with the all-time holiday favoritein December, spotlights new works in February’s Debuts, brings back the timeless fairytale ofin May, and culminates in an eclectic mix of classical and contemporary ballets in June’s Summer Performance.Jumpstarting the performance season, OBT will be raising funds with the annual Autumn Auction and Costume Ball, taking place at the Nile Shrine Center in Shoreline on October 29, 2022. This fun and elegant evening features a delightful dinner, live and silent auctions, performances of excerpts from the upcoming season, and opportunities to support OBT.









OBT is offering season subscriptions and single tickets to each performance. Individual tickets range from $27 to $50 per person and can be purchased online at olympicballet.org/tickets. For more information about tickets or auction sponsorships, visit https://www.olympicballet.org/performance-season/autumn-auction-and-costume-ball/





The season subscription is a new feature this year and includes tickets for all four productions at a 10% discount (applies to additional tickets for family and friends). The subscription is available for purchase at the Box Office at 425-774-7570, and subscribers can exchange tickets at no fee.





For more information, contact OBT at dance@olympicballet.org or visit https://www.olympicballet.org/performance-season/





OLYMPIC BALLET THEATRE’S 2022-2023 PERFORMANCE SEASON (Casting and program are subject to change)

Olympic Ballet Theatre closes its performance season with an eclectic display celebrating the diversity of ballet. Works presented will vary from classical ballet excerpts, including Paquita Grand Pas Classique, to contemporary works by choreographers of today. December 9-11, 2022 | Everett Performing Arts CenterDecember 15-20, 2022 | Edmonds Center for the ArtsThis popular production of The Nutcracker features choreography by OBT artistic directors Mara Vinson and Oleg Gorboulev, sets designed by Jeanne Franz, Ruth Gilmore, and Phillip Lineau, and the iconic music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. The Nutcracker is one of the most famous classical ballets and a holiday tradition for many, telling the story of a little girl named Clara, her mysterious godfather Herr Drosselmeyer, a very special nutcracker, and a magical night’s journey.February 18-19, 2023 | Edmonds Center for the ArtsVibrant and exciting, Debuts presents new works by talented contemporary choreographers. This production will include a world premiere choreographed by Sarasota Ballet soloist, Arcadian Broad.May 13-14, 2023 | Edmonds Center for the ArtsThis classical ballet tells the fairytale story of the conflicting forces of good and evil: the lovely Princess Aurora, the wicked fairy who curses her, the kind fairy who protects her, and the brave prince who set her free of the spell. Returning to the stage after the pandemic’s interruption, this OBT production features the beautiful score by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, stunning sets by Jeanne Franz, and choreography by Mara Vinson and Oleg Gorboulev after Marius Petipa.June 3, 2023 | Edmonds Center for the ArtsOlympic Ballet Theatre closes its performance season with an eclectic display celebrating the diversity of ballet. Works presented will vary from classical ballet excerpts, including Paquita Grand Pas Classique, to contemporary works by choreographers of today.



Olympic Ballet Theatre is an emerging nonprofit ballet company presenting four productions of classical and contemporary ballets each season.









OLYMPIC BALLET THEATRE

700 Main Street, Edmonds, WA 98020 Founded 41 years ago and now under the leadership of artistic directors Mara Vinson and Oleg Gorboulev, OBT has become a mainstay of the Snohomish County arts scene, regularly touring theaters in Everett and Edmonds. OBT provides high-quality original and classical ballet productions while maintaining the family-friendly ticketing prices and intimate venues that audiences love.

425-774-7570









