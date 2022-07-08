Home sales in Shoreline during June 2022

Friday, July 8, 2022

The following are properties that sold in Shoreline during the month of June 2022. Data compiled for the Shoreline Area News by the Shoreline Windermere office.

We are starting to see a more balanced market with price appreciation slowing year-over-year and even slightly declining month-over-month, but overall prices continue their upward trend. We are still in a strong seller's market where homes, on average, are selling in less than two weeks and inventory is still at less than one month of supply.




