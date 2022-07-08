Roots of Empathy in Shoreline Schools

Have you been wondering how you can give back to the Shoreline community? Have you ever considered becoming a Roots of Empathy Instructor?





Applications are currently being accepted and training dates are scheduled for October 18-20, 2022.



What is Roots of Empathy?





Roots of Empathy is an evidence-based classroom program that fosters empathy in children, now entering its 16th year of partnership with elementary schools in the Shoreline and Lake Forest Park area.





Empathy enables children to build healthy relationships, reduces bullying and aggression, and contributes to their well-being. We are in need of a few more people who are willing to give time to children and watch them evolve over the school year as they observe “their” baby grow.





Want to see what Roots of Empathy looks like?





Click to view a recent BBC World Hacks feature on the Roots of Empathy program that explains how Roots of Empathy works and why a baby is such a powerful teacher of empathy.





You can also take a peek at this Q13 segment that was filmed in a Meridian Park Elementary class in 2020.





Finally, learn more about what being an Instructor means here



Please reach out to Suz Fix, local Program Manager, at sfix@rootsofempathy.org if you’re interested in joining Roots of Empathy in changing the world, child by child.

Several Shoreline elementary schools are in need of volunteers who are willing to train as Roots of Empathy Instructors for the upcoming school year.