In May 2022 the Acupuncture and Eastern Medicine Program charged acupuncturist Adam Lee Gardner, Sr. (AC60756013) with unprofessional conduct. Gardner allegedly touched a patient’s genitals, breasts, and pulled the patient’s blanket and underwear down without consent.





The Washington Department of Health presents this information as a service to the public. The provider has a period of time to respond to the charges, after which the Program will make its enforcement decision.





The provider's credential to practice is active while enforcement is pending.