Burglar found hiding in Shoreline home

On Saturday, June 25, 2022, Shoreline PD responded to a burglary in progress with an unknown man inside the house.





The R/P found the backdoor to the attached garage was broken into and he could hear noise coming from the basement storage room just off the garage. He called 911 after he opened the basement door and found an unknown subject hiding deep inside.





When officers arrived on scene they found the suspect in the far corner of the basement area where the ceiling was low. The suspect was completely covered under everything he could find in the basement to conceal himself.





Officers had to move items in order to get to the suspect. The suspect was placed into custody without incident. It is unknown how long the suspect had been hiding in the basement and when he actually broke into the garage. The suspect was arrested for Residential Burglary





The location of the incident was not disclosed.











