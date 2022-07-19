HomeTechHacker: 5 Back to School Tech Picks

By Marlon Buchanan





It may feel like summer is just getting started. However, before you know it, kids (and adults) will be back in school again.





Now is a good time to prepare.









1. Chromebook

Chromebooks are great choices for students in elementary school all the way through college. They are inexpensive, secure, and easy to use. Most secondary schools have standardized using Chromebooks for their classrooms. I’ve been



2. Portable power bank

Laptops, smartphones, wearables, and tablets. Everyone has portable electronic devices. Their biggest flaw is that they need to be kept charged. A portable power bank can really help out if your devices start running out of juice because you forgot to charge them and aren’t near an outlet. Everyone should have one, especially on-the-go students. There are many good ones out there, and I recommend a couple of them in my



3. Portable earbuds

Students love to listen to music, TikTok, and YouTube videos on bus rides and in between classes. A set of earbuds are almost a necessity. You can splurge on AirPods or Pixel Buds, or you can find many budget earbuds that perform great for under $50.



4. Accessory organizer

Another problem with being a student on the go is organizing all of your accessories. The



5. Sunrise Alarm Clock

This



