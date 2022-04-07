Shoreline Public Schools Foundation awards March grants

It has been another busy and fulfilling month for the Shoreline Public Schools Foundation (SPSF). In addition to our annual spring fundraising campaign, which concluded on March 31, 2022 the board approved three more grants in the month of March.





Echo Lake Elementary photo by Steven H. Robinson

A grant submitted by the LAP teacher at Echo Lake Elementary has afforded seventy-five students in both the kindergartener and the Special Education program at Echo Lake Elementary to benefit from the Heggerty Phonemic Awareness Curriculum.





This curriculum is an invaluable tool in helping struggling and early readers establish stronger phonemic awareness. A foundational understanding of phonemic awareness directly impacts reading, writing, spelling and speech.





Highland Terrace Elementary photo by Frank Kleyn

Thanks to a grant submitted by the Family Advocate at Highland Terrace Elementary, Spanish speaking Hispanic and Latino families will meet several times from now until the end of the school year, to discuss how to best support their student's education, to share experiences and to build a stronger community.





These meetings will be sponsored in-part by the SPSF. These gatherings provide a means of inclusion for diverse families and a way to participate in the decision-making process at Highland Terrace.





Shorewood High School courtesy Shoreline Schools

Over 700 students at Shorecrest and Shorewood High School as well as Kellogg and Einstein Middle School, will have access to a more diverse and inclusive set of award-winning books for book clubs, thanks to a recent grant submitted from the librarian at Shorewood High School.





Book clubs within our schools have an enormous impact on the culture of reading and promote a community of readers with books that represent and reflect our diverse student population.