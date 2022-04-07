Program announcement for LFP 2022 virtual Town Hall on Climate Resiliency
Thursday, April 7, 2022
Lake Forest Park Climate Town Hall
a virtual event
Saturday, April 23, 2022
10 am -2 pm
The 2022 Town Hall on Climate Resiliency
Speakers:
🌎 State Rep Davina Duerr, district 1update on climate action in 2022 legislative session
🌎 Sarah Jaquette Ray author of A Field Guide to Climate Anxiety: How to Keep Your Cool on a Warming Planet
🌎 Heather Price examining Individual and community actions to address the fossil fueled climate crisis
Breakout sessions:
🌎 e-bikes technology and climate solutions Gordon Smith, co-owner of Amped Adventure
🌎 e-vehicles working toward gas free vehicles Carlos Manzanedo and Erick Frederick, Coltrua
🌎 How to talk to your friends and neighbors about recycling Republic Services
🌎 Home weatherization, Adam Wilson, Energy Savers Inc
🌎 Forest stewardship Judy MacCulley North City Park forest steward
🌎 Reading through the climate crisis, Katelynn Tefft, assistant manager Third Place Books
REGISTER HERE
0 comments:
Post a Comment