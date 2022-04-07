Program announcement for LFP 2022 virtual Town Hall on Climate Resiliency

Thursday, April 7, 2022

Lake Forest Park Climate Town Hall
a virtual event
Saturday, April 23, 2022
10 am -2 pm



The 2022 Town Hall on Climate Resiliency

Speakers:

🌎 State Rep Davina Duerr, district 1update on climate action in 2022 legislative session

🌎 Sarah Jaquette Ray author of A Field Guide to Climate Anxiety: How to Keep Your Cool on a Warming Planet
 
🌎 Heather Price examining Individual and community actions to address the fossil fueled climate crisis

Breakout sessions:

🌎 e-bikes technology and climate solutions Gordon Smith, co-owner of Amped Adventure
🌎 e-vehicles working toward gas free vehicles Carlos Manzanedo and Erick Frederick, Coltrua
🌎 How to talk to your friends and neighbors about recycling Republic Services
🌎 Home weatherization, Adam Wilson, Energy Savers Inc
🌎 Forest stewardship Judy MacCulley North City Park forest steward
🌎 Reading through the climate crisis, Katelynn Tefft, assistant manager Third Place Books

REGISTER HERE



Posted by DKH at 4:21 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  