Curious about the demolition of Sears - come to the virtual Chamber meeting Wednesday

Thursday, April 7, 2022

Sears demolition photo by Steven H. Robinson

Shoreline Chamber of Commerce April ZOOM Luncheon features Jamas Gwilliam, Vice President, Development of Merlone Geier Partners. owner of the Sears site at Shoreline Place.

Wednesday, April 13, 2022
11:30am - 1:00pm

Progress at Shoreline Place: An update on the new mixed-use development replacing the former Sears with Jamas Gwilliam, Vice President, Development of Merlone Geier Partners.

