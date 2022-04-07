Bling on the Wing: 12 Months of Flowers For HummingBirds LFP garden club Tuesday

Thursday, April 7, 2022

Hummingbird Green Peace
Photo by Jan Hansen
Bling on the Wing: 12 Months of Flowers For HummingBirds with Greg Butler at the LFP Garden Club Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 10:30am 

Request the link to the meeting HEREjanronzu@comcast.net

Greg Butler, BLA, ATA—Designer, educator, and owner Design of the Times

Everybody loves hummers. They’ve got the dance moves of those overly choreographed gangs from West Side Story and sport more bling than a limo full of bar-hopping drag queens.

Greg has been educating and entertaining gardeners of all levels of interest as a teacher, lecturer, writer, and garden coach for over two decades. 

As owner of the design and consulting firm Design of the Times, he puts an emphasis on helping his public and private clients create beautiful, functional, and easy-care gardens and landscapes that don’t depend on pesticides, chemical fertilizers, or any other kind of synthetic tom-foolery for success. 

Taking advantage of our mild maritime climate makes it possible to turn your garden into a year-round hummingbird feeder just by choosing the right plants. You’ll also get tips on life cycles, behavior, enhancing habitat, and more. 

Accessorize your garden with tiny flying jewelry.



Posted by DKH at 3:33 AM
