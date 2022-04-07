Bling on the Wing: 12 Months of Flowers For HummingBirds LFP garden club Tuesday

Greg has been educating and entertaining gardeners of all levels of interest as a teacher, lecturer, writer, and garden coach for over two decades.





Taking advantage of our mild maritime climate makes it possible to turn your garden into a year-round hummingbird feeder just by choosing the right plants. You’ll also get tips on life cycles, behavior, enhancing habitat, and more.





Accessorize your garden with tiny flying jewelry.









As owner of the design and consulting firm Design of the Times, he puts an emphasis on helping his public and private clients create beautiful, functional, and easy-care gardens and landscapes that don’t depend on pesticides, chemical fertilizers, or any other kind of synthetic tom-foolery for success.